Belgium says will expel one Russian diplomat, joining coordinated int'l response amid spy dispute

Belgium will expel one Russian diplomat over the nerve agent attack on a former spy in England, Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Tuesday, making it the 18th EU country to back Britain.

Michel also confirmed that in Belgium's role as host country to NATO he would also "faithfully implement" a decision by the Brussels-based military alliance to expel seven Russians from their mission to NATO.

"After coordinating with its partners in the EU and the NATO, Belgium decided to dismiss a member of the diplomatic staff of the Russian mission accredited to the Kingdom of Belgium," Michel said in a statement.

"Given the gravity of the events in Salisbury and the high probability of Russia's involvement in this attack, we consider this measure to be fully justified.

"The Russian ambassador will be notified about this decision within 48 hours. The person concerned will have 14 days to leave Belgium."

Eighteen of the 28 European Union countries have now expelled Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain over the attack on double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia since the wave of coordinated measures began on Monday.