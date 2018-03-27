Ex-Catalan leader prepares for long German extradition process

The legal team for exiled former Catalonian leader Carles Puigdemont is hunkering down for a long legal battle in Germany as courts begin considering a Spanish extradition request for the separatist leader.

It is not clear how quickly the wheels of justice will turn. Spain has to clarify its legal case against Puigdemont, after which German courts will have to decide if the accusations are sufficient to justify extradition. No decision is likely this week, said a spokeswoman for northern German prosecutors, noting that Friday is a holiday in Germany and that much of the country is preparing for festivities related to the Christian holiday of Easter on Sunday.

The closed-door hearing came amid heightened tensions in the Spanish region following Puigdemont's arrest on a European warrant Sunday following his entry into Germany from Denmark. Tens of thousands protested late Sunday in Barcelona and other Catalan towns, and some demonstrators clashed with riot police. Spanish authorities accuse Puigdemont, 55, of rebellion and misuse of public funds in organizing an unauthorized referendum on independence for Catalonia.

European rules call for a final decision on extradition within 60 days of the suspect's arrest, though a 30-day extension is possible, Justice Ministry spokeswoman Stephanie Krueger said.

German news agency dpa said Puigdemont was taken to a prison in the town of Neumuenster on Sunday.

Spain was plunged into its worst political crisis in four decades when Puigdemont's government flouted a court ban and held an ad hoc referendum on independence for the northeastern region in October.

The Catalan parliament's subsequent declaration of independence received no international recognition and provoked a takeover of the regional government by Spanish authorities.

Spain originally asked for Puigdemont's extradition from Belgium after he fled there in October, but later withdrew the request until Spanish Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llarena concluded his investigation last week.

In the meantime, Puigdemont was free to make trips to Denmark, Switzerland and Finland in an effort to gain international support for the secessionist movement.

The international arrest warrant for Puigdemont was reactivated Friday when he was visiting Finland. Spain has also issued five warrants for other separatists who fled the country. It wasn't immediately clear why Puigdemont wasn't arrested earlier in his road trip from Finland to Belgium. However, authorities examining a European arrest warrant need to check whether the offense a suspect is accused of committing is equivalent to a criminal offense in the country where he was arrested.

Germany's criminal code - unlike Belgium's - includes an offense that appears to be comparable to rebellion, the main accusation against Puigdemont. It calls for prison sentences for anyone who "undertakes, by force or through the threat of force" to undermine the existence of the republic or change the constitutional order.