   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

NATO expels 7 Russian diplomats, cuts country's representation by a third

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published
emAA File Photo/em
AA File Photo
Related Articles

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday the alliance was expelling seven Russian diplomats and denying accreditation to three more as part of international measures over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain.

"I have today withdrawn the accreditation of seven staff of the Russian mission to NATO. I will also deny the pending accreditation request for three others," Stoltenberg told a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"This will send a clear message to Russia that there are costs and consequences for their unacceptable pattern of behavior."

Russia is not a member of NATO. Stoltenberg said, despite the expulsions, Russia will still have a diplomatic mission of 20 people at alliance headquarters in Brussels and that will allow Russia to keep essential contacts with NATO members.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS