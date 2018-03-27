NATO expels 7 Russian diplomats, cuts country's representation by a third

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday the alliance was expelling seven Russian diplomats and denying accreditation to three more as part of international measures over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain.

"I have today withdrawn the accreditation of seven staff of the Russian mission to NATO. I will also deny the pending accreditation request for three others," Stoltenberg told a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"This will send a clear message to Russia that there are costs and consequences for their unacceptable pattern of behavior."

Russia is not a member of NATO. Stoltenberg said, despite the expulsions, Russia will still have a diplomatic mission of 20 people at alliance headquarters in Brussels and that will allow Russia to keep essential contacts with NATO members.