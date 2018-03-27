Turkey extends condolences to Russia over fire incident

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım sent a message of condolence to his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev on Monday over the fatal fire incident at a shopping mall in Siberia that killed at least 64 people.

In a statement issued by the Prime Ministry, Yıldırım said, "I have learned with great sorrow that many people, including children, lost their lives or got injured in the fire incident at a shopping mall in the Kemerovo city of Russia." He offered his condolences to "the friendly Russian people" and the Russian government over the "painful" incident.

Yıldırım also wished patience for the relatives and close one of the victims, according to the statement.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also offered his condolences Monday morning.

"Saddened by the news that many people lost their lives because of the fire in Russia's Kemerovo city," he tweeted. "I would like to offer condolences to the Russian people and state, as well as the victims' families."