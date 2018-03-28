125 YPG/PKK foreign fighters return to Germany, local media says

More than a hundred foreign fighters, who joined the terrorist PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) and took part in armed attacks in Syria, recently returned to Germany, local media reported.

Since the start of conflict in Syria, around 300 foreign fighters from Germany traveled to the region to join the PKK and associated terrorist groups, daily Express reported.

Among them, 125 foreign fighters who received military training and took part in armed clashes returned to their homes in Germany, the daily claimed, citing security sources.

Johannes Dimroth, spokesman of the Federal Interior Ministry, said Wednesday that the country's security agencies were taking all necessary measures against illegal activities of the PKK.

"We are carefully monitoring the return of foreign fighters," he told a news conference in Berlin, but also added that they have not recently observed a significant increase compared to previous years.

"But, of course, we take this phenomena very seriously," he added.

Dimroth said a total of 980 foreign fighters, including Daesh militants and other terrorists, are believed to have traveled from Germany to conflict areas in Syria and Iraq.

While the PKK has been banned in Germany since 1993, it managed to set up several covert organizations and used them for its propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities.

The terrorist group has nearly 14,000 followers in Germany, according to the latest annual report of the country's domestic intelligence agency.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the death of nearly 40,000 people.