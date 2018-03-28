French counterterrorism police allegedly summons gunman before attack

The gunman who killed four people in southern France last week had been summoned by anti-terror police for questioning shortly before his shooting rampage, a police source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) yesterday.

Radouane Lakdim, a 25-year-old Moroccan-born French national, had been on a list of suspected extremists since 2014 and was being monitored, leading to criticism of the security services from some politicians over their failure to prevent the attack.

Lakdim killed four people and injured four others on Friday in three separate shootings in the towns of Carcassonne and nearby Trebes, where he took hostages at a supermarket before being shot by anti-terror police.

The police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Lakdim had been sent a letter in March asking him to arrange a face-to-face meeting with agents from France's domestic intelligence agency DGSI.

Since the violence, police have arrested Lakdim's 18-year-old girlfriend as well as a 17-year-old friend.

French President Emmanuel Macron will lead a national commemoration today for hero policeman Arnaud Beltrame, who agreed to swap himself for a hostage inside the supermarket but was then killed by Lakdim who slit his throat.

The fact that Lakdim was on France's terror watch list has led to accusations from the right and far-right that Macron's government is too soft on extremists, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen has called for the interior minister to resign.

Experts point out that France has around 20,000 people suspected of being extremists and security forces have been successful in thwarting a series of attacks in recent years thanks in part to tough new anti-terror laws.

Two years after militants killed 130 people in coordinated attacks across Paris, France officially ended a state of emergency, replacing it with the introduction of a new security law that critics say undermines civil liberties.

The state of emergency, which expired last November, had been extended six times. Under a terror threat since the 2015 attacks, France declared a state of emergency that was first announced in November 2015 in the wake of the Paris attacks that left 130 people dead. After the deadly attack in the French Riviera city of Nice in July 2016, France plunged into a new period of grief and fear, and the state of emergency was extended for six months until the end of January 2017 due to security concerns across the country. Two Daesh militants cut the throat of an elderly priest, and a Tunisian drove his truck into Bastille Day revelers in Nice, killing 84 people. The Oct. 1 stabbing death of two women in the southern port of Marseille brought the total number of people killed in attacks claimed by or attributed to militants since January 2015 to 241.