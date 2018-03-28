Wave of protests continues over Catalan leader's detention

Demonstrators angered by the detention of former leader Carles Puigdemont blocked highways across Catalonia and roads in central Barcelona yesterday, as the separatist politician remained in a German jail pending a decision on Spain's extradition request.

The ousted president's detention marks the latest chapter in a secession saga that has bitterly divided Catalans and triggered Spain's worst political crisis in decades. Yesterday's road blockades followed protests in Barcelona on Sunday, when Catalan riot police shoved and hit demonstrators with batons to keep the crowd from advancing on the Spanish government's representative office.

Transportation authorities in the northeastern Spanish region said a main motorway remained blocked in Figueres, near the border with France. Demonstrators also stopped traffic in another highway leading to the city of Lleida, and a national road between Tarragona and Valencia. Protesters also caused disruptions yesterday morning on several roads in central Barcelona, the regional capital.

The demonstration was called by the radical Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), which were set up just before Catalonia held an independence referendum on Oct. 1 that was banned by the courts.

"With the latest incarcerations and the arrest of [former] President Carles Puigdemont, it clearly seems that we have crossed the point of no return," the CDR announced in a statement on Monday following mass demonstrations the day before.

The Catalan parliament's declaration of independence in late October following an ad-hoc referendum banned by the Spanish government received no international recognition and provoked a takeover of the regional government by Spanish authorities.

Puigdemont was ousted and fled to Belgium. Last week, a Spanish Supreme Court judge charged the 55-year-old politician with rebellion and misuse of public funds.

Spain then issued arrest warrants for six of the seven Catalan separatists who have fled the country. Puigdemont was detained on Sunday, shortly after crossing the border into Germany from Denmark.

Further decisions on Puigdemont's immediate future appear unlikely before Easter. A court in Schleswig will decide on formal pre-extradition custody and whether his extradition is admissible. Such cases are typically dealt with in writing, without a hearing, though one is possible.

Germany's criminal code — unlike Belgium's, where Spain had earlier sought Puigdemont's extradition — includes an offense that appears to be comparable to rebellion, the main accusation against the Catalan politician. It calls for prison sentences for anyone who "undertakes, by force or through threat of force" to undermine the republic's existence or change its constitutional order.

The case lands a diplomatic hot potato in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's lap less than two weeks after her new government was sworn in. Her spokesman insisted Monday that the decision on Puigdemont's extradition rested solely in the hands of the German regional justice authorities. Spain's deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria welcomed the arrest as "good news", saying: "No one can make a mockery of the courts forever."