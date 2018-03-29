Driver tries to ram soldiers in southern France after hostage crisis

A man driving a car with fake license plates tried to ram a group of soldiers out jogging in southeast France Thursday, security sources told Agence France-Presse (AFP), sparking fears of a new attempted attack as the country mourns the victims of a hostage crisis last week.

Speaking French and Arabic, the man first threatened a group of soldiers at around 8 am local time in Varces-Allieres-et-Risset, near Grenoble, and then tried to run down another group returning to their barracks from a jog, the sources added. "The soldiers managed to get up onto the pavement without being hit," said army spokesman Colonel Benoit Brulon. The driver of the small Peugeot 208 hatchback, who was accompanied by a woman, sped off without causing any injuries.

There was no immediate indication as to whether yesterday's incident was linked to a string of Daesh attacks that have hit France in recent years, a number of which have targeted members of the security forces, which have been repeatedly targeted during a string of Daesh attacks that have claimed the lives of over 240 people around France in the past three years. In August, six soldiers were injured when a man drove into an army patrol in a Paris suburb. The suspect was tracked down and arrested on a motorway near Calais. Other deadly assaults on police include the massacre at the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris in January 2015, in which two officers were killed, and the fatal April 2017 shooting of a policeman on the Champs Elysees.

The incident came with France on edge after a militant rampage in the towns of Carcassonne and Trebes last week where a 25-year-old gunman killed four people, including a policeman who took the place of a hostage in a supermarket siege. The people of Trebes paid an emotional farewell to three local victims at a ceremony in the square of the sleepy town yesterday, held a day after a national tribute to officer Arnaud Beltrame in Paris led by President Emmanuel Macron.

Two years after militants killed 130 people in coordinated attacks across Paris, France officially ended a state of emergency. The state of emergency, which expired last November, had been extended six times. After the deadly attack in the French Riviera city of Nice in July 2016, France plunged into a new period of grief and fear, and the state of emergency was extended for six months until the end of January 2017 due to security concerns across the country. Two Daesh militants cut the throat of an elderly priest, and a Tunisian drove his truck into Bastille Day revelers in Nice, killing 84 people.