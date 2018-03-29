New Italian elections possible amid rocky coalition talks

There is a 50-50 chance that Italy will soon have to hold fresh elections after this month's inconclusive ballot, far-right leader Matteo Salvini said in a yesterday interview.

"As of today, 50 percent," the 45-year-old told the Corriere della Sera newspaper. "It's not what I'm working for and I'm certainly not making the calculation that I would win more" in new elections, he said, as reported by dpa.

On March 4, Salvini's League party emerged as the dominant force in a conservative coalition that took 37 percent of votes, but no parliamentary majority.

The election produced a hung parliament, and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has said it is willing to talk to all parties in parliament to try to form a government. However, parliamentarians told Reuters they believed the only realistic hope of a coalition was with the League.

While many obstacles lie in the way of such an alliance, if a deal were to be struck, it would likely cause concern in Brussels and among investors due to both parties' hostility to EU rules in various areas, including budgets, trade and immigration.

The League has claimed the right to name the prime minister because it is the leading party in a center-right bloc that won the most seats in parliament. Its leader, Salvini, said on Monday he was ready to talk to 5-Star about a coalition.

"Salvini is doing everything right, and there are plenty of policies we can agree on," said a prominent 5-Star senator, according to Reuters.

Salvini will meet 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio next week in parliament, the League leader said in a television interview on Tuesday.

5-Star won 33 percent of the vote in the election, compared with 17 percent for the League and 37 percent for the center-right bloc as a whole, which includes former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (

Go Italy!) and the right-wing Brothers of Italy.

The parties voted together on Saturday to elect the speakers of the two houses of parliament, and Salvini and Di Maio then praised each other for sticking to their word and proving their trustworthiness.

Despite this, there are still some major sticking points in the way of them hooking up, not least of which is Berlusconi's presence in the center-right coalition.

5-Star, which bases its appeal on a pledge to clean up politics, is fiercely hostile to the four-time prime minister, who has a conviction for tax fraud and is on trial in another case for allegedly bribing witnesses.

"I would not find it acceptable for us to have a role in any government that includes Forza Italia," one of the lawmakers said. Salvini has vowed not to abandon his allies, saying such a shift would betray voters who backed the bloc at the ballot box.

Salvini repeated on Tuesday that he had no plans to abandon his coalition partners to form a government with 5-Star without them.