Germany plans to keep asylum seekers in federal centers

The German government wants to open the first federal migrant repatriation center this autumn, and will likely use existing facilities such as transit centers in the state of Bavaria, a top interior ministry official said yesterday. According to the plan, asylum seekers will be held in the centers for up to 18 months until their right to stay is determined. However, human rights groups and other opponents have sharply criticized plans to open federal centers based on the Bavarian model, arguing that the Bavarian sites tend to isolate residents in difficult conditions.

State Secretary Stephan Mayer, a member of the CSU Bavarian Conservatives, told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper he was optimistic that his ministry could finalize a paper outlining those plans shortly after the Easter holiday.

Mayer said establishment of a federal repatriation center was "a top priority" for the new German government, which took office earlier this month after nearly six months of political wrangling and uncertainty following the Sept. 24 election.

He said possible sites included transit centers in Manching or Bamberg, both in Bavaria, or at a migrant entry site in Giessen in the state of Hessen, that could house 13,000 people. There were also 3,000 spots free in former U.S. military sites, Mayer told the newspaper.

Although Germany operates transit centers for the new arrivals, and has run several operations to forcibly send rejected asylum seekers back to their home countries, currently there are only centers operated by the states where people can be placed while awaiting removal from Germany.

Germany has been trying to speed up such repatriations since Anis Amri, a Tunisian awaiting deportation, killed 12 people at a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016. Amri's deportation had been delayed because he had no valid passport.

The number of failed asylum seekers who could not be repatriated from Germany because they lack valid documents jumped 71 percent in 2017 compared with the previous year, the interior ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. Around 65,000 failed asylum seekers were granted temporary permission to stay in the country in 2017 because they could not be repatriated due to their lack of identity papers, a ministry spokesman said, up from 38,000 in 2016.

Mayer said the federal police would be in charge of the new center. Under the plan, all asylum seekers would initially be sent to such centers, but those deemed to have a decent chance of gaining asylum would quickly be processed.

However, the federal police are pushing back at the idea of being in charge of the center, noting that their forces are already overstretched. "Guarding and caring for people who are to be forced out of the country is not police work," said Joerg Radek, head of the police union, as reported by dpa.

The Interior Ministry is now headed by Horst Seehofer of the Bavaria-only Christian Social Union party, which has made refugee reduction a key theme. Interior Minister Seehofer, a longtime critic of Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to open the doors to more than a million migrants in 2015, has vowed to increase repatriation rates and crack down on any illegal activity by migrants.

Seehofer and other Bavarian CSU politicians have taken a hardline stance on migration ahead of a regional election on Bavaria in October, keen to woo back the large number of voters who fled the party for the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the September national election.