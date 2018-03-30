   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

Russia test launches new intercontinental ballistic missile

ASSOCIATED PRESS
MOSCOW
Published
In this image from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile blasts off during a test launch Friday from the Plesetsk launch pad in northwestern Russia, March 30, 2018. (AP Photo)
In this image from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile blasts off during a test launch Friday from the Plesetsk launch pad in northwestern Russia, March 30, 2018. (AP Photo)

The Russian military said Friday it has successfully tested its latest intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Defense Ministry said the launch from Plesetsk in northwestern Russia tested the Sarmat missile's performance in the early stage of its flight.

Sarmat is intended to replace the Soviet-designed Voyevoda, the world's heaviest ICBM known as "Satan" in the West.

President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that Sarmat weighs 200 metric tons and has a higher range than Satan, allowing it to fly over the North or the South Poles and strike targets anywhere in the world. He added that Sarmat also carries a bigger number of nuclear warheads, which are more powerful than the ones on Satan.

Putin also said Sarmat could carry an array of warheads capable of dodging missile defenses.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe Russia on Friday summoned European ambassadors to the foreign ministry...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS