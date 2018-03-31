Russia warns citizens traveling to UK over possible provocations

Russia's embassy in London on Saturday warned that Russians traveling to the United Kingdom could face provocations, including the insertion of foreign objects into their luggage.

The warning, posted Saturday on the embassy website, said it reflected "the anti-Russian policy, the growing threatening rhetoric of the British side (and) the British government's selective actions against Russian individuals and legal entities."

Britain accuses Russia of involvement in the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury, which Russia heatedly denies.

Each country has expelled 23 of the other's diplomats and Russia has further ordered Britain to reduce its staffing at the embassy in Moscow to the same level Russia maintains in London.

Tension escalated further late Friday when British officers searched an Aeroflot passenger plane at Heathrow airport.

The Russian statement said "we urge the close monitoring of personal belongings and luggage in order to avoid provocations with foreign objects being placed in them."