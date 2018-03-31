Teacher detained for sexually harassing 9-year-old at Gülen-linked school in Romania

A physical training teacher working in a school run by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in Romanian capital Bucharest has been detained Friday for sexually harassing a 9-year-old student.

Romanian media outlets reported that the 40-year-old teacher working in the Spectrum Primary School was detained after the complaint of the parent.

The parent told the press that the incident took place last week, and she immediately informed the police after her daughter told her what happened.

She reportedly became aware of the incident as the 9-year-old hid behind other students to not to come across with the teacher, and the students notified the school administration of the girl's behavior.

The FETÖ-linked Spectrum International Schools network runs eight schools in Romania, while a higher education institution named Lumina Educational Institutions also operates in the country.

Despite Turkey's efforts to end the terrorist group presence in educational sector throughout the world, FETÖ continues to run a vast school network, especially in the U.S., masking its flow of money and sympathizers while establishing contacts on local and national scale.

FETÖ schools often face local investigations for misuse of public funds and hiring unqualified teachers.