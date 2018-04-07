4 killed, 30 injured after vehicle drives into crowd in Germany's Muenster

At least four people were killed and 30 others were injured Saturday when a driver of a van that plowed into a group of people in the German city of Muenster then killed himself, the Interior Ministry said.

The DPA news agency said a car had hit bystanders in the western city. Police confirmed there had been casualties but did not immediately say what happened.

Police said that they were not looking for further suspects.

"There are deaths and injuries. Please avoid the area, we are on the scene," the regional police service said on Twitter.

A security source added: "The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out."

Mass-selling daily Bild reported in its online edition that three people had died in the incident. It showed pictures of where police had cordoned off an area of the city.

The incident evoked memories of a December 2016 truck attack in Berlin that killed 12 people.

According to the online edition of the Spiegel magazine, German authorities were "assuming" the incident was an attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation.