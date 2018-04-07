Several killed after vehicle drives into crowd in Germany's Munster

Several people were killed and injured Saturday when a car plowed into pedestrians in the German city of Munster, local media reports said.

The DPA news agency said a car had hit bystanders in the western city. Police confirmed there had been casualties but did not immediately say what happened.

"There are deaths and injuries. Please avoid the area, we are on scene," the regional police service said on Twitter.

A security source added: "The scenario is such that an attack cannot be ruled out."

Mass-selling daily Bild reported in its online edition that three people had died in the incident. It showed pictures of where police had cordoned off an area of the city.

The incident evoked memories of a December 2016 truck attack in Berlin that killed 12 people.

According to the online edition of the Spiegel magazine, German authorities were "assuming" the incident was an attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation.