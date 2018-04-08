   
EUROPE
Hungary's ruling party unlikely to win two-thirds majority: lawmaker

Members of the Association of Cultural Preservation for Hungarian Hussar Unit wear period costumes as they cast their vote in Jaszfenyszaru, some 70kms east of Budapest during the general elections on April 8, 2018. (AFP Photo)
Hungary ruling Fidesz party is unlikely to win a two-thirds parliamentary majority, Fidesz's parliamentary group leader Gergely Gulyas told private broadcaster ATV after Sunday's election produced a higher-than-expected turnout.

"Theoretically everything is still possible as we don't know the data yet ... but in Hungary a two-thirds victory is possible if neither side loses more than 10 districts and there is a difference of at least 20 percent between the winner and the runner-up," Gulyas said.

"I consider this unlikely. I think this is outside the category of reality."

