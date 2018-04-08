Hungary's ruling party unlikely to win two-thirds majority: lawmaker

Hungary ruling Fidesz party is unlikely to win a two-thirds parliamentary majority, Fidesz's parliamentary group leader Gergely Gulyas told private broadcaster ATV after Sunday's election produced a higher-than-expected turnout.

"Theoretically everything is still possible as we don't know the data yet ... but in Hungary a two-thirds victory is possible if neither side loses more than 10 districts and there is a difference of at least 20 percent between the winner and the runner-up," Gulyas said.

"I consider this unlikely. I think this is outside the category of reality."