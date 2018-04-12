French border police fabricate migrant children's birth dates to deny entry: NGOs

French border police modifying the bird dates of migrant children traveling unaccompanied to pass them off as adults in order to send them back to Italy, Italian NGOs said.

According to a report by the Guardian, the NGOs made an appeal to the European Commission and Italy's interior ministry, saying they have evidence of French police falsifying birth dates of the children to deny entry in at least two cases.

The charity staff said one incident took place in the Italian border town of Ventimiglia in March where French police have written down a birth date on "refusal of entry" documents for two children who were known by the charity. The date was different than the one declared by the children.

"We were only there by chance but saw two minors, who we knew well, being stopped by French police," said Daniela Ziterosa, a legal assistant at the charity Intersos told the Guardian.

"We managed to block them from being sent back and eventually the French took them in."

The boy whose birth date was changed by the French police was born in Eritrea on October 1, 2001, but the date on the form was written as 1 January 2000. He wants to reach Sweden where his brother lives, the report said.