Armenian PM Sargsyan walks out of meeting with protest leader Pashinyan

Armenia's prime minister and ex-president Serzh Sargsyan walked out of a televised meeting Sunday with anti-government protest leader Nikol Pashinyan shortly after it began, denouncing the opposition's "blackmail".

"I came here to discuss your resignation," Pashinyan, the leader of the opposition Civil Contract party, had told the prime minister in front of the cameras.

"This is not a dialogue, this is blackmail, I only can advise you to return to a legal framework... otherwise you will bear the responsibility," Sargsyan replied.

"You don't understand the situation in Armenia. The power is now in people's hands," said Pashinyan.

"A party that scored eight percent in (parliamentary) elections can't speak on behalf of the people," Sargsyan said before walking out of the meeting room in Yerevan's Marriott hotel.

Pashinyan then vowed to "step up pressure" on Sargsyan to force him to resign.

Heeding a call from Pashinyan, protesters had held rallies over the last 10 days to denounce Sargsyan's shift to a premier's post after a decade serving as president.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to central Yerevan's Republic Square on Saturday to protest against Sargsyan's rule.

Armenian President Armen Sarkisian, who succeeded Sargsyan, met Pashinyan at the square and two men had a brief consversation.

Armenian authorities said Saturday more than 70 people have been arrested, including two people suspected of building bombs.

The national security service said two people with opposition connections were arrested for preparing bombings in public places.

In the evening, about 50,000 demonstrators gathered in the capital's central Republic Square.

Opposition supporters have criticized the 63-year-old leader over poverty, corruption and the influence of powerful oligarchs.

A former military officer, Sargsyan has been in charge of the landlocked South Caucasus nation of 2.9 million people for a decade.

Under a new parliamentary system of government, lawmakers elected him as prime minister last week.

Constitutional amendments approved in 2015 have transferred power from the presidency to the premier.

After he was first elected in 2008, 10 people died and hundreds were injured in bloody clashes between police and supporters of the defeated opposition candidate.