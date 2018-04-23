Armenia’s PM Sargsyan resigns amid protests

Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on Monday announced his resignation after anti-government protests on the streets of the capital Yerevan entered their second week.

The protests began earlier this month against the appointment of former President Serzh Sargsyan as prime minister, part of Armenia's transition to a governmental system that reduces the powers of the presidency and bolsters those of the premier.

Demonstrations in the capital, Yerevan, persisted on Monday despite Sunday's arrest of the protest leader Nikol Pashinyan, who was also released.

A group of Armenian soldiers also joined the protests on Monday with images of hundreds of men wearing military uniforms marching with protesters had earlier appeared on a live stream of the demonstrations being broadcast on the Internet.

The defense ministry condemned soldiers who took part in protests and said it will take "harsh measures" against the group of soldiers participating.

A group of uniformed former soldiers and veterans who fought in Nagorno-Karabakh -- an Azerbaijani territory occupied by Armenians in a conflict that broke out at the end of the Soviet era -- marched with the protesters to parliament.

Sargsyan, a shrewd former military officer from Nagorno-Karabakh, was first elected as president of the impoverished Moscow-allied country in 2008.

After that poll, 10 people died in bloody clashes between police and supporters of the defeated opposition candidate.

He was re-elected in 2013, with his second and final term ending April 9.