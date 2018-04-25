Armenia protests continue after talks between government, opposition called off

Several thousand protesters took to the streets of the Armenian capital on Wednesday morning after talks between the opposition and the acting prime minister were called off.

Protest leader Nikol Pashinian had been expected to sit down for talks with acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetian to discuss political transition after Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan abruptly stepped down on Monday amid massive anti-government protests.

Karapetian is an ally of Sargsyan, who ruled Armenia for 10 years, and the opposition insists that he step down soon to make way for a new premier appointed by a new parliament. The talks on Wednesday were supposed to discuss that transition.

Karapetian said in a statement on Wednesday that the talks with Pashinian were canceled after the opposition came forward with unspecified "unilateral demands."

Pashinian called on his supporters to take to the streets in protest.

Karapetian also suggested holding a new parliamentary election to end a political crisis which has gripped the country for almost two weeks.

Pashinian said he was ready to be the country's next premier and would keep up pressure on the elite until it agreed to real change.

Karapetian, calling for a new election, said that if Pashinian was the people's choice, they could elect him.

The economy would face problems if the crisis continued, Karapetian said.

About 5,000 people marched in the center of the capital, Yerevan, blocking traffic and chanting "Join us!"

"We will not allow authorities to steal our victory," Pashinian told supporters Wednesday morning. "There will be more of us here with every day until we take power."

Meanwhile, police moved into the center of Yerevan as protesters gathered.