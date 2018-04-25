EU to screen visa-free travelers online

The European Union will begin screening visa-free travelers entering the bloc through an online system in a bid to boost border security.

EU member states and the European Parliament reached a political agreement Wednesday on setting up the European travel information and authorization system (ETIAS).

The system, which is modeled on the ESTA visa-waiver scheme in the United States, will allow the EU to check travelers from visa-exempt countries who are planning to enter the Schengen free-travel zone.

The online application will check travelers' data against EU and Interpol databases. If no hits are found, a travel authorization will be issued automatically.

If the travelers' information does match information in any of the databases, the application will be handled manually by authorities, who will have four days to approve or deny the application.

"Today's agreement is another important step in protecting the EU's external borders. By knowing who is coming to the EU before they even arrive at the border, we will be better able to stop those who may pose a threat to our citizens," said Bulgarian Interior Minister Valentin Radev, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency.

Applying for a visa authorization, which will be valid for three years, will cost 7 euros ($8.5).

The agreement will now need to be formally approved by EU lawmakers and member states. The system is expected to be operational in 2020.