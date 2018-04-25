Italy fails to break seven weeks of stalemate amid efforts

Italy's president asked the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Monday to see if it can find a parliamentary majority with the Democratic Party (PD), after weeks of consultations failed to yield a government following inconclusive March 4 elections.

President Sergio Mattarella asked the 5-Star president of the lower chamber of deputies, Roberto Fico, to explore a possible alliance with the Democrats and report back by Thursday. After meeting Monday with Mattarella, Fico said he would look to find issues that are of "interest to the country."

"I will get to work immediately and in my opinion, the key point is, to begin with, issues and the program in the interests of the country," Fico said to reporters after meeting Mattarella on Monday.

Fico comes from his party's left-wing but his chances of agreeing on a government with the PD look even slimmer than they did with Salvini as the party has heavily criticized the caretaker government led by the PD.

Talks between M5S leader Luigi Di Maio and the League's Matteo Salvini collapsed last week after both refused to budge over Salvini's coalition partner, former premier Silvio Berlusconi.

The Democrats were the big losers in the March 4 vote, suffering the worst-ever defeat by the left. A center-right coalition of the right-wing League, the center-right Forza Italia of Silvio Berlusconi and a smaller right-wing group were the top vote-getters, with the 5-Stars coming in second place. But none of the three main blocs won enough to ensure a majority, resulting in a political impasse that Mattarella is eager to overcome.

M5S's Luigi Di Maio had been trying to convince League leader Matteo Salvini to break with Berlusconi, but to date, Salvini has stayed loyal. The League had been a junior partner in each of Berlusconi's three governments, but its strong showing March 4 - stronger than Forza Italia - has upset the balance in the traditionally Berlusconi-led coalition. Di Maio has ruled out having Forza Italia in any 5-Star government. That center-right alliance won a regional election Sunday in southern Molise, boosting its standing in national talks.

Mattarella announced his latest effort to end the deadlock the day after the center-right won local elections in the tiny southern region of Molise, giving the bloc a boost as jostling continues in Rome over coalition building.

"An important national signal has emerged from Molise. A united center-right has the ability to win the backing of Italians to rule both the regions and the country," Berlusconi said in a statement on Monday. The center-right candidate backed by nine parties won 43 percent of the vote in Molise, ahead of the candidate for the anti-establishment M5S, with 38 percent.

The result was a setback for 5-Star, which had hoped to gain control of its first regional government after emerging as the largest party on the national ballot.

In Molise, it was again by far the biggest party, with no other group reaching 10 percent, but it fell back markedly from the 44 percent it took in the same region in March.

If all efforts to break the Rome stalemate fail, Mattarella could try to put together a government of technocrats with a limited mandate, including electoral reform, to prepare for early elections in the spring of 2019. Failing that, his last option would be to call elections this autumn.