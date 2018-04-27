Car plows into pedestrians near Birmingham mosque, injuring 2

Two men have been injured after a car plowed into pedestrians outside a mosque in Birmingham, England on Friday.

West Midland Police said they were trying to trace the vehicle following the incident that took place near the Shah Jalal mosque in Aston.

"We are investigating after two men were injured when they were hit by a car outside a mosque which then failed to stop in Aston this afternoon," a police statement said.

Officers were called to Ettington Road around 2:15 p.m. (1315GMT) after reports that two men in their 20s had been hurt, according to the statement.

"One victim was described as having a head injury, and the other was described as walking wounded," it said.

"The investigation is at an early stage and we're still trying to establish exactly what has happened," Greg Evans from the West Midlands Police Force CID, said.

"At this time we have not ruled in or out the potential that this could be terror-related but we're keeping an open mind until we have investigated further," Evans said.