Romanian president asks prime minister to resign after Israeli move

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis asked Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to resign on Friday after he was not consulted when the government approved a secret memorandum to move the country's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The move would follow in the footsteps of U.S. President Donald Trump, who took the controversial decision in December of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Mrs. Dăncilă does not cope with her position of Prime Minister of Romania and thus it turns the government into vulnerability for Romania. That is why I call publicly for her resignation," Iohannis said in a statement.Romania's government has backed moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, drawing a warning from the president, who has the final say, that the move could break international law. Under Romanian legislation, the final say on embassy relocation belongs to the president, who said he had not been consulted. Dancila also paid a state visit to Israel to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week and did not consult the president before leaving the country.

Romania was the only country in the former communist bloc to maintain relations with Israel after the Six-Day War in 1967. Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu also maintained close ties to the Palestine Liberation Organization under Yasser Arafat.