Armenian opposition leader meets president amid protests

The leader of the wave of protests that has pushed Armenia into a political crisis says he has met with the country's president.

Nikol Pashinian said Sunday that he hopes President Armen Sarkisian will support Pashinian's bid to become prime minister. The parliament is to choose a new premier on Tuesday, following the resignation last week of Serzh Sargsyan.

Flag-draped demonstrators blocked intersections, sang songs, played music and chanted slogans in support of Pashinyan in the capital Yerevan.

"We are witnessing a decisive moment," said Arut Khachatryan, a 17-year-old high school pupil, adding that the ruling Republican Party should quit politics.

Vartan Madatyan, a 34-year-old accountant, added: "We will continue protests until the people's candidate comes to power."

"I hope that the Republicans will have enough common sense not to cling to power, and vote for Nikol."

Sargsyan was Armenia's president for a decade, but stepped down due to term limits. He became prime minister amid a change in government that diminishes the presidency's power and bolsters the prime minister. Opponents said that change would have allowed Sargsyan to remain Armenia's leader indefinitely.

Opposition supporters on Sunday blocked traffic in Yerevan, the capital, and called for a massive evening demonstration on the city's central square.

Pashinyan is so far the only candidate for prime minister, after Armenia's ruling Republican Party decided not to put forward a candidate. The Republicans have a majority in Armenia's parliament, which is to elect a new prime minister on Tuesday.

Pashinyan has announced, among other things, that members of the previous leadership could be handed posts in his government if he is elected.

Eduard Sharmazanov, the vice speaker of parliament and the ruling party's spokesman, has said he personally doubted that Pashinyan was a suitable candidate.

In a bid to break the deadlock and drum up support, Pashinyan also called on his supporters to stage a major rally on Sunday evening.

"Our fantastic rallies and meetings across the country have affected the situation in a powerful way," he told supporters in a video address.

"Everything will be fine, we just need to consolidate our victory."

One of the Kremlin's closest allies, Armenia hosts a Russian military base and is dependent on investments and aid from Moscow.

Russian border guards patrol Armenia's border with Turkey and Iran.

The United States on Saturday urged "good faith" in negotiations, with a State Department statement calling for "a resolution that reflects the interests of all Armenians."