Elderly baby-sitter accused of strangling 7-year-old boy in Germany

A 69-year-old woman is being held in the death of a 7-year-old boy she was looking after in southern Germany.

The child was found dead Saturday in a bathtub at the woman's home in Kuenzelsau, 70 kilometers (45 miles) east of Heidelberg. The German news agency dpa reported Monday that the boy had been strangled and was likely dead before he was put in the bath.

A spokesman for Heilbronn prosecutors, Harald Lustig, declined to confirm or deny the report but said officials would provide an update later Monday.

The woman, who wasn't named, was arrested Sunday. According to reports she had been regularly minding the boy for several years.

A judge has ordered her held in prison while the investigation is pending.

The boy often spent the night with a 69-year-old female friend of the family. When the parents arrived to fetch the boy, nobody came to the door. The babysitter was not at home.

A neighbor who had a key to the house let them in, at which point they made the discovery.

The babysitter was arrested late Saturday and remanded in custody on Sunday.

Police sources said the family was baffled by the death, as their relationship with the babysitter was very affectionate.

The boy had regularly slept over at her house for the past five years and was happy to go there, police said. There was a high level of trust between the family and the babysitter.