   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

No impunity for ETA crimes after dissolution, Spanish PM vows

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers a speech regarding the dissolution of Basque separatist group ETA at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2018. (REUTERS Photo)
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers a speech regarding the dissolution of Basque separatist group ETA at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, May 4, 2018. (REUTERS Photo)

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday there would be no impunity for the crimes of Basque separatist militants ETA following the announcement of their dissolution this week.

"There has never been and there never will be any impunity," he said in a televised speech.

"ETA's crimes will continue to be investigated, its crimes will be put on trial and if necessary sentenced and sentences (already handed down) will continue to be served," he added.

"Now that ETA has at last announced its disappearance, our first thought must be for the victims, for all of them without exception, without distinctions," Rajoy said.

On April 20 ETA asked forgiveness from its victims for the first time for the "pain" caused by its decades-long campaign of violence.

ETA said on Thursday it had completely dismantled and ended all its activity, ending a 50-year campaign for an independent Basque homeland in northern Spain and southwest France, in which it killed around 850 people.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe Protests in Paris resumed on Friday against President Emmanuel Macron's...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS