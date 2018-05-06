Poland earthquake traps 11 miners, 1 dead, 4 missing

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake has trapped 11 miners in southern Poland on Saturday.

Four miners were rescued quickly but seven others went missing. Two of the missing were later found alive and have been hospitalized.

Rescue workers reached one more missing miner who was found dead on Sunday.

More than 200 rescue and support workers were still pressing to reach four other workers missing at the mine in the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj, close to Poland's border with the Czech Republic.

So far there has been no contact with the four workers, who are stuck 900 meters (2,950 feet) underground.

Ozon said emergency workers were pumping air into the affected area to lower the level of methane gas before they can safely move ahead.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who came to Jastrzebie Zdroj on Saturday night, has visited the hospitalized miners and met with their families.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident.