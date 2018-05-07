France slams Trump comments linking gun laws to Paris attacks

The French Foreign Ministry has expressed its disagreement with President Donald Trump's statements regarding the 2015 series of terrorist attacks in Paris that left more then 100 dead and hundreds more injured.

The foreign ministry voiced its "firm disapproval" of the comments, in criticism amplified by former leaders, as well as some survivors of the atrocity who unleashed their fury on Twitter.

President Trump spoke about gun laws in France during a free-wheeling address to the National Rifle Association rally, which was packed with suporters, in Texas on Friday in which he also talked about knife crime in London, comparing a hospital in the city to a war zone-like one.

He said the Paris terror attacks could have been prevented if citizens were allowed to carry arms and defend themselves. "Nobody has guns in Paris and we all remember more than 130 people, plus tremendous numbers of people that were horribly, horribly wounded. You notice nobody ever talks about them," he told the audience.

"They were brutally killed by a small group of terrorists that had guns. They took their time and gunned them down one by one," Trump added.

He then mimicked the assailants shooting their weapons, saying: "Boom. Come over here. Boom, come over here. Boom," in an effort to display just how easy it was for the terrorists to execute defenseless civilians. The crowd was froze as silence dominated the room.

Regardless of the validity of the President's statements, the French Foreign Ministry considered Trump's theatrics disrespectful. "France expresses its firm disapproval of the comments by President Trump about the attacks of November 13, 2015 in Paris and asks for respect of the memory of the victims," foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement Saturday.

The atrocities carried out by terrorists loyal to the Daesh group were the worst terror attacks in France's history and left the capital and wider country deeply traumatised. The series of terrorist attacks France has experienced in recent years have also been the worst massacres in the country since 1945. As the President pointed out in his speech, Paris has the toughest gun laws in the world.

Despite this, jihadists armed with assault rifles and suicide vests struck outside a France-Germany football match at the national stadium, cafes and bars, and the Bataclan concert hall in a coordinated assault that left 130 people dead and more than 350 wounded.

The comments from Trump came the week after President Emmanuel Macron visited Washington as guest of honour for a state visit which saw both the leaders eager to stress their friendship.

Former French president Francois Hollande and ex-prime minister Manuel Valls, who were in power at the time of the 2015 attacks, also expressed their disagreement in separate statements. Hollande called Trump's remarks "shameful" and said they "said a lot about what he (Trump) thinks of France and its values". Valls wrote on Twitter "indecent and incompetent. What more can I say?"

The US president also told the crowd in Dallas that a "once very prestigious hospital" in London was like a "war zone" because of knife crime. "Yes, that's right, they don't have guns, they have knives and instead there's blood all over the floors of this hospital. They say it's as bad as a military war zone hospital," Trump added.

Knife-related crimes rose by 23 percent in London last year and a spate of stabbings and shootings have left more than 50 people dead this year alone. London topped even New York this year in terms of violent crime statistics.

The British government's failed efforts to reduce knife crime with knife-disposal bins has been widely ridiculed, and along with them London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The President also adressed the issue of Chicago, "but Chicago has the toughest gun laws in our country; they're so tough but we know what's happening" he continued, refering to violent gang crime.

In another reference to terror attacks commited with Trucks and other vehicles, which in Nice alone left 86 dead and 458 injured, the President ironically said that "we are going to have to outlaw, immidietally, all vans and all trucks which are now the new form of death for the maniac terrorists."