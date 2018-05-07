Italian president try once again to resolve government crisis

Italian President Sergio Mattarella was due on Monday to give squabbling politicians one last chance to agree on a government coalition and end a two-month post-election stalemate.

The president was due to hold separate meeting with rival political leaders at his Quirinale palace, and possibly announce a decision at the end of the day.

Italian politics has been deadlocked since the March 4 general election resulted in parliament being occupied by three minority blocs, unable or unwilling to work together.

On Sunday, the leader of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), Luigi Di Maio, said he would no longer insist on becoming prime minister if the far-right League agreed on a coalition.

But a major stumbling block remains, as Di Maio is unwilling to work with the League's partner, the Forza Italia party of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, on account of his scandal-filled record.

According to multiple press reports, League leader Matteo Salvini was trying to convince Berlusconi to stay out of the prospected government deal with the M5S.

If Monday's talks produce no breakthrough, Mattarella was said to be considering asking all parties to support a so-called "government of the president," led by a non-partisan figure.

The M5S instead favours new elections, and says they could take place as early as late June. Opinion polls suggest that a return to the polls would deliver another hung parliament.

On March 4, the M5S won 32 per cent, while a League-led conservative alliance comprising Berlusconi took 37 per cent. The centre-left Democratic Party came a distant third, with less than 19 per cent.