Vladimir Putin inaugurated for 4th term as Russia's president

Vladimir Putin was sworn in as Russia's president for a historic fourth term at a ceremony in the Kremlin on Monday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years.

He swore that he would defend the country, protect the interests of its citizens and obey the constitution, at a ceremony Monday in the Kremlin attended by about 5,000 guests.

"I consider it my duty and my life's aim to do everything possible for Russia, for its present and for its future," Putin said, with his hand on the Russian constitution.

Putin won the six-year term in March elections where he tallied 77 percent of the vote.

Putin effectively has been the leader of Russia for all of the 21st century. He stepped down from the presidency in 2008 because of term limits, but was named prime minister and continued to steer the country until he returned as president in 2012.

Meanwhile, Putin on Monday switched to traveling in a new Russian-made limousine, ditching the imported vehicles he has been using up to now, Russian state television reported.

The new Russian limousine had its first public outing Monday when Putin climbed into the vehicle to travel the short distance from his office to the Kremlin hall where he was to be sworn in for another term in office.

Details of the new limousine have not been revealed, but it will become the heir to the Russian-made ZIL sedans that for decades transported Soviet leaders.

Putin has said that Russia should reduce its dependence on imported goods and technology, a drive that has gathered pace since Russia was hit by Western sanctions.