London police arrest 95-year-old man over murder

London police have arrested a 95-year-old man on suspicion of murder after his 61-year-old carer was found dead with head injuries.

The woman was taken to hospital early Thursday but died the following day, London's Metropolitan Police said late Friday.

"At this early stage it is believed that her injuries were sustained at a residential address in Holloway [in north London] where she was working as a carer," the police said.

They said the 95-year-old suspect had been "taken to hospital as a precaution due to a pre-existing condition."

He was given police bail pending the murder inquiry and would remain in hospital until he could be transferred to "a location where his complex health and care needs can be managed."

The BBC and other media said the man was believed to be suffering from dementia.