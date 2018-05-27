   
Fire breaks out at German amusement park near French border

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
BERLIN
A black column of smoke rises from a warehouse in flames above the amusement park 'Europapark' in Rust, southern Germany on May 26, 2018 (AFP Photo)
A fire broke out on Saturday at the Europa-Park theme park in south-west Germany.

The blaze began around the attraction called "The Pirates of Batavia," the theme park said via Twitter.

"The fire is still expanding quickly," a local fire department employee said. "We still don't have the situation under control."

Authorities were battling to prevent the blaze from spreading to other attractions at the park in the small town of Rust, near the French border.

The Scandinavian theme area has already been evacuated, the amusement park said.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, the police said.

The theme park reopened to visitors on Sunday morning.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown, as is the total damage.

