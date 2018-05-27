Italy's PM-designate gives up on forming government after president rejects cabinet

Italy's prime ministerial candidate Giuseppe Conte gave up on Sunday his mandate to form a government after talks with the president over his cabinet collapsed.

"I have given up my mandate to form the government of change, " said Conte to reporters after leaving failed talks with President Sergio Mattarella.

Conte thanked the president and the leaders of the 5-Star Movement and the League seeking for form a coalition government, "for having put me up as a candidate."

"I can assure you that I have given the maximum effort and maximum attention in carrying out this task, and I can assure you that I have done so in a climate of full collaboration with the representatives of the political forces that made me candidate," Conte said.

Conte, 53, a lawyer and political novice, was named as prime minister Wednesday, but he still had to present a list of ministers that the head of state agreed to before his mandate could become fully effective and his government could seek approval in parliament.

Italy's president summoned Conte to his office on Sunday in hopes of breaking a long-running political deadlock and open the way for the formation of a coalition government.

But just minutes before Conte was due to present President Sergio Mattarella with his list of ministers, a source in the would-be governing coalition said no deal had been reached on the pivotal economy ministry post.

After the meeting, Mattarella said he refused to approve Conte's candidate to the Economy Ministry, 81-year-old economist Paolo Savona, since his anti-euro stance would have "alarmed markets and investors, Italians and foreigners."

Mattarella spoke to reporters Sunday night after Premier-Designate Giuseppe Conte announced that he didn't succeed in forming what would have been Western Europe's first populist government.

Mattarella said: "Every day, the [bond] spread goes up, it raises our debt" costs.

The president didn't immediately announce his next move, which could include appointing a non-political premier to guide the country back to the polls after the inconclusive national election held March 4.

5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio said Mattarella's rejection of Savona was "unacceptable."

"It's an institutional clash without precedent," Di Maio said on a live-streamed Facebook video. "What's the point of going to vote if it's the ratings agencies that decide?"

Head of the anti-immigrant League party, Matteo Salvini, declared an end to the process of building a new government, writing on Facebook: "We've worked for weeks, day and night, to build a government that defends the interests of Italian citizens. But someone (under pressure from whom?) told us NO."

"We are not the slaves of the Germans or the French, of the spread or of finance," he said.

On Saturday, the far-right League party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement stuck by Savona, challenging Mattarella to accept him or risk another election later this year.

Di Maio met Mattarella informally on Sunday to try to find a solution, a source close to the president said.

"The problem is Savona," the coalition source said, explaining that the economist had not softened some of his more eurosceptic positions.

On Sunday, Savona tried to allay concerns about his views in his first public statement on the matter. Savona has been a vocal critic of the euro and the European Union, but he has distinguished credentials, including as industry minister in the early 1990s.

"I want a different Europe, stronger, but more equal," Savona said in a statement.

Last week Savona's known criticism of the euro and German economic policy further spooked financial markets that were already concerned about the future government's willingness to reign in the country's massive debt, worth 1.3 times its annual output.

Outgoing Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Sunday that the problem was not Savona, but the coalition's economic plan, which is "clearly unsustainable."

Padoan also said the parties should have vocally ruled out a proposal put forward in Savona's most recent book, which said Italy should draw up a "plan B" for the country to leave the eurozone with as little damage as possible if it should prove necessary.

In his statement, Savona said his position on debt was the same as that forged by the potential coalition allies in their program - which says it will be reduced not through austerity or tax cuts, but through targeted investments and policies that boost economic growth.

Savona has had high-level experience at the Bank of Italy, in government as industry minister in 1993-94, and with employers' lobby Confindustria. But his critical stance on the euro has been the focus of concern.

In Sunday's statement Savona did not refer to his opinions on the euro, but more than 70 slides outlining a "plan B" for Italy's exit from the euro, co-authored by Savona in 2015 with a dozen others, circulated on social media.

With the president's rejection of Savona, the deal holding together the two rival parties, which won the most parliamentary seats in the March vote, risks falling apart, making another election this year likely.