Austria looks to cut benefits for non-German speaking migrants

The Austrian government has announced plans to cut benefit payments for migrants and asylum-seekers who do not speak German for their first five years in the country.

Led by right-wing Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the coalition proposes to give more than 50 percent higher benefits to individuals who can pass a German-language test.

The plan outlines payments at 563 euros ($656) per month for non-German speakers and 863 euros ($1000) for those who pass the test.

"The fundamental rule we will introduce is that German will become the key to accessing the full minimum benefit. That means that whoever has insufficient language skills will not be able to claim the full minimum benefit," Kurz told a news conference.

In March, the Constitutional Court blocked a reform bill pushing for main minimum benefit to be provided only to those who had resided in Austria for five of the past six years.

"Freedom of establishment is the freedom to work in all of Europe. Freedom of establishment is not the freedom to seek out the best social benefits system and in that sense this waiting period is in my opinion a step in the right direction," Kurz said.

In an interview with German daily Welt am Sonntag published Sunday, Kurz said European Union (EU) border patrol guards should be deployed to Africa to block migrants from landing on European shores. Kurz also said refugee quotas distributing migrants throughout the EU were unrealistic.

In April, the Austrian cabinet approved measures to force asylum seekers to hand over their mobile phones and pay up to 840 euros ($1,040) in cash to the authorities during their application process, to verify their origins and routes they had taken. The measures also meant refugees will only be able to apply for Austrian citizenship after 10 years, as opposed to six previously, and sped up deportation process for those who committed crimes, even children.

Austria received more than 150,000 asylum applications -- almost 2 percent of its total population of 8.7 million -- following the migration crisis of 2015.

In the parliamentary election of October 2017, Kurtz and his center-right Austrian People's Party (OeVP) put the crackdown on immigration as one of their main platform keystones.