Prominent Russian journalist and Putin critic shot dead in Kiev, police say

Prominent Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was shot in Kiev and died of his wounds in an ambulance, Ukrainian police said.

A woman had phoned medical services saying she had found her husband in his blood in their home, police said, adding they suspected the murder was due to Babchenko's professional activities.

"His wife was in the bathroom when she heard a shot. When she came out she saw her husband bleeding," said police spokesman Yaroslav Trakalo, adding that Babchenko died in an ambulance en route to hospital.

"Arkadi Babchenko was killed by three gunshots to the back in the stairwell of his building as he came home from the store," a colleague, journalist Osman Pashayev, wrote on Facebook.

Babchenko, who wrote for opposition media, was one of Russia's best-known war correspondents.

41-year-old Babchenko served in the Russian army during the first separatist war in Chechnya during the 1990s and later became a journalist. He worked as a military correspondent for several Russian media outlets.

Babchenko had been scathingly critical of the Kremlin in recent years. He left Russia in February 2017, saying he was receiving threats and concerned he might be jailed.

He first moved to Prague, then in the fall moved to Kiev, where he worked as a host for the Crimean Tatar TV station, ATR.