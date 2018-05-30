Russia slams journalist's faked murder, calls it Ukraine's 'anti-Russian provocation'

Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned Kiev's staging of the murder of Russian journalist and Kremlin critic Arkady Babchenko, which it said was aimed at discrediting the Russian authorities.

"We're glad that a Russian citizen is alive," the ministry said, but added that "now the true motives are beginning to be revealed for this staging, which is totally obviously yet another anti-Russian provocation."

Babchenko, a dissident journalist who was reported murdered in Kiev, dramatically reappeared alive on Wednesday in the middle of a briefing by Ukrainian security officials about his own killing. He said had been part of a special Ukrainian operation to thwart a Russian attempt on his life.