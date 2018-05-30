World's biggest internet exchange accuses German intelligence of unlawful surveillance

Frankfurt-based internet exchange provider De-Cix on Wednesday accused the German international intelligence service (BND) of strategic surveillance after the service siphoned off data over a number of years for "intelligence purposes."

Based on the volume of traffic, De-Cix is the biggest internet exchange in the world.

"The BND looked for the biggest pool in which it can fish," De-Cix's lawyer, Sven-Erik Heun, told the Federal Administrative Court in the eastern German city of Leipzig.

It wasn't clear from the German Interior Ministry's orders if the operation had been approved by the relevant parliamentary supervisory body.

Wolfgang Roth, acting for the government, said that the government had installed the parliamentary G-10 Commission to provide protection for those affected by surveillance. This commission must have allowed the attacks on telecommunications confidentiality, he said.

The Federal Administrative Court is handling proceedings in the first instance on Wednesday. Although it has set a trial date, it remains unclear if a decision could be made on Wednesday despite that.

Should it suffer defeat in Leipzig, De-Cix has already signaled its intent to take the case to the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe.