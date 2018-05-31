Conte again agrees to lead Italy's populist government

Italy's populist leaders got a second shot at putting together a government, as the 5-Star Movement and League said in a statement Thursday "all the conditions have been met."

"All the conditions have been met for a political M5S-League government," said party leaders Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini in a joint statement sent by the 5-Star Movement.

Giuseppe Conte, who stepped down from the role of premier-designate just days earlier, accepted the position again after being given a second mandate to form a government by the president Thursday evening.

Conte presented a list of ministers to the president and the new government will be sworn in at 1400 GMT on Friday, a government official announced. A vote of confidence in parliament will likely follow on Monday.

The political landscape in Italy has shifted swiftly in the last two days. President Sergio Mattarella put on hold a possible interim government of technocrats Wednesday after getting signals that the two populist parties were willing to compromise on the composition of their Cabinet.

5-Star's Salvini and League's Di Maio's initial attempt to form western Europe's first populist government foundered early in the week when Mattarella refused their choice of an anti-euro economy minister. But after they signaled they were willing to compromise, the president gave them another shot.

Mattarella on Thursday summoned the eurosceptic lawyer Conte to the presidential palace for a meeting to be held at 1900 GMT.

The former IMF official Mattarella named as premier-designate of a technical government stepped down earlier Thursday. Carlo Cottarelli told reporters on Thursday that "it is no longer necessary to form a technical government." He made the announcement after meeting with Mattarella to formally renounce the post.

According to Italian media, Paolo Savona -- who Mattarella said he could not accept as economy minister due to his aversion to the euro -- will be proposed as Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The media suggests the role of the economy minister will go to Giovanni Tria, a political economy professor in favor of slashing taxes but committed to keeping Italy in the single currency.

"Commitment, coherence, listening, work, patience, common sense, head and heart for the good of Italians. Perhaps we are finally there, after so many obstacles, attacks, threats and lies," Salvini rejoiced on Facebook.