EU court overturns fines against 'racist, sexist' Polish MEP

An EU court has annulled fines imposed on a far-right Polish member of the European Parliament for making disparaging remarks about women and migrants, arguing on Thursday that the penalties were not in line with the legislature's procedural rules.

EU lawmaker Janusz Korwin-Mikke, who has no political affiliation, made the remarks during a 2016 debate on EU migration policies and a debate in 2017 about the gender pay gap.

Among other things, he said in the 2017 debate that women should earn less than men because "they are weaker, they are smaller and they are less intelligent."

"Despite the particularly shocking nature of the applicant's words, the parliament was not, in the present case, entitled to impose any disciplinary sanctions under... its rules of procedure," the court said in its ruling.

"The court therefore annuls the decisions of the Bureau (parliament's administration) contested by Mr Korwin-Mikke."

Korwin-Mikke, who was punished in the past by the EU assembly for racist comments and remarks about the Holocaust, forfeited his MEP's daily allowance for 30 days -- a total of 9,210 euros ($9,800) -- and was suspended from parliament for 10 days.

In 2017 he was also banned for a year from representing the legislature.

Korwin-Mikke challenged the decisions before the European Union's General Court.

The court ordered parliament to repay Korwin-Mikke's allowance for the days in question, but rejected a request of his for additional compensation.

The decision can be challenged within two months before the European Court of Justice, the bloc's top tribunal.