Italy's populists say 'conditions met' to form government

"All the conditions have been met for a political M5S-League government," said party leaders Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini in a joint statement sent by the 5-Star Movement.

The political landscape in Italy has shifted swiftly in the last two days. President Sergio Mattarella put on hold a possible interim government of technocrats Wednesday after getting signals that the two populist parties were willing to compromise on the composition of their Cabinet.

5-Star's Salvini and League's Di Maio's initial attempt to form western Europe's first populist government foundered early in the week when Mattarella refused their choice of an anti-euro economy minister. But after they signaled they were willing to compromise, the president gave them another shot.

Mattarella on Thursday summoned the eurosceptic Giuseppe Conte to the presidential palace for a meeting to be held at 1900 GMT. The president is widely expected to give lawyer Conte for the second time a mandate to form a government.

The former IMF official Mattarella named as premier-designate of a technical government stepped down earlier Thursday. Carlo Cottarelli told reporters on Thursday that "it is no longer necessary to form a technical government." He made the announcement after meeting with Mattarella to formally renounce the post.