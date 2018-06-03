Anti-migrant party leading polls in Slovenia's parliamentary election

Slovenia poised to become second EU state to recognize Palestine, report says

A right-wing, anti-immigration opposition party led by a former Slovenian prime minister won the most votes, but not enough to rule the country on its own, an exit poll from a parliamentary election suggested Sunday.

The poll carried by public broadcaster TV Slovenia and commercial channel POP TV said that Janez Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party received 24.4 percent of the vote. The second-place party, the List of Marjan Sarec, trailed with 12.6 percent.

The Modern Center Party of outgoing Prime Minister Miro Cerar was third with 9.8 percent. The Left party had 9.5 percent and the Social Democrats won 9.3 percent, the poll conducted by the Mediana Institute said.

First official results are expected around 2000 GMT.

Turnout among some 1.7 million Slovenians eligible to vote Sunday stood at 34.32 percent by late afternoon, slightly down on the same point in the last elections in 2014.

If confirmed in official returns, the results mean no party secured a majority in Slovenia's 90-member parliament and the likely next step is negotiations to form a coalition government.

The negotiations could keep Jansa from another term as prime minister since other groups have suggested they were unwilling to form an alliance with him. He previously held the office during 2004-2008 and 2012-2013.

Jansa is an ally of Hungary's anti-immigration prime minister, Viktor Orban. His election prowess with Slovenia's 1.7 million voters mirrors the growth of right-wing populism in central and Eastern Europe following a large influx of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

Last month Orban said a SDS victory "would ensure the survival of the Slovenian people."

According to Slovenian media reports, Jansa's media campaign has also been boosted by investments totaling some 2 million euros ($2.3 million) from Hungarian media companies in a TV station and newspaper co-owned by SDS.

Sarec and other opponents say this may be a violation of campaign finance laws but SDS insist the investments are aboveboard.

Jansa's political career stretches back to the country's struggle for independence from Yugoslavia and has already seen its fair share of drama. In 2013 he was forced to step down from a second term as prime minister over a corruption scandal and ran in the 2014 elections from jail -- the verdict was later overturned.

Like right-wing leaders elsewhere he has adopted a combative presence on Twitter and has used it to defend his alliance with Orban.

"Thanks to its (migration) policy, Hungary is a safe country while Belgium, due to its wrong policy, isn't," read a recent tweet from Jansa, who first served as prime minister from 2004-08.

Almost 500,000 migrants crossed Slovenia in late 2015 and early 2016 along the so-called Balkan route.

During the campaign, Jansa effectively evoked memories of the crisis to his advantage despite the fact that all except a handful of the migrants continued to northern Europe.

For the first time in over a decade, the elections took place against a backdrop of strong economic growth rather than financial crisis or recession.

But Cerar's government did not reap any political benefit from the turnaround, with his rivals focusing on growing hospital waiting lists and demands for higher pensions and wages and a better business environment.

Analysts say that while the parties may prove more open to cooperation once the results are counted, in the near future political instability may well persist, whether under a right-wing, Jansa-led government or one from the center-left.

Slovenia, once part of the former Yugoslavia and the native home of U.S. first lady Melania Trump, joined the EU in 2004. It has used the euro as its official currency since 2007.