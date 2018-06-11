Plane bursts into flames at Frankfurt airport

A Star Alliance passenger plane caught fire after a tow truck burst into flames at Frankfurt Airport on Monday morning.

The blaze engulfed the cockpit of the Lufthansa Airbus A340 as it was being transported to a terminal.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire but not before it caused significant damage to the plane, left blackened in a thick cloud of smoke.

No injuries were reported, according to a Frankfurt Airport spokesperson.

It remains unknown whether staff or passengers were onboard when the fire broke out.