Athens, Skopje agree on new name for Macedonia to end 27-year dispute

Macedonia's new name to be put to public vote

Athens and Skopje have agreed on a new name for Macedonia to end a 27-year dispute, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

"I have good news .. a while ago we reached an agreement with the Prime Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on an issue which has been on our minds for many years," Tsipras told Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos during a televised meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

"We have a deal, I'm happy because we have a good deal which covers all the preconditions set by the Greek side," he said. Tsipras had earlier spoken to his Macedonian counterpart, Zoran Zaev.

He said Macedonia would take a new "compound name with a geographical denominator".

The dispute between the two neighbors had been an obstacle to Macedonia joining either the NATO military alliance or the European Union.