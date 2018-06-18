   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

Shooting injures 4 in Sweden's Malmö

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published
Photo taken from Twitter
Photo taken from Twitter

Four people were wounded late Monday in Malmö after an assailant opened fire on a crowd celebrating Sweden's victory in the World Cup, police said in a brief statement.

The shooting occurred in the city center, police said, adding that it is not believed to be terror-related.

Witnesses told newspaper Aftonbladet they heard what sounded like 15 to 20 shots about 6:15 p.m. in the city center.

Aftonbladet says the shootings took place next to a police station so officers were on the scene immediately.

The condition of the wounded remains unknown.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe Like most politicians, French President Emmanuel Macron seems to enjoy...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS