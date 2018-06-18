Shooting injures 4 in Sweden's Malmö

Four people were wounded late Monday in Malmö after an assailant opened fire on a crowd celebrating Sweden's victory in the World Cup, police said in a brief statement.

The shooting occurred in the city center, police said, adding that it is not believed to be terror-related.

Witnesses told newspaper Aftonbladet they heard what sounded like 15 to 20 shots about 6:15 p.m. in the city center.

Aftonbladet says the shootings took place next to a police station so officers were on the scene immediately.

The condition of the wounded remains unknown.