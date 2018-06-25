17 injured after car plows into pedestrians outside Dublin funeral

Two people were severely injured and a dozen others had to receive treatment after a car mowed down pedestrians outside a Dublin church where a funeral was due to be held on Monday.

"There has been a collision between a car and pedestrians on the grounds of a church which occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. (0920 GMT)," Ireland's Garda police said in a statement.

They said four people were hospitalized, two with serious injuries.

The emergency services reported that 13 more people received medical treatment on the spot.

The driver of the car fell ill on arriving at the Immaculate Conception Church in Condalkin, west Dublin, Irish media reported.

Contacted by AFP, a spokeswoman for the church said that a funeral was due to be held at the time of the accident.

Twitter user Jo Archbold said it was her relative's funeral and the incident was not terror-related.

"The incident that just happened in Clondalkin a few hours ago was because a priest took a heart attack while driving into the church yard," she said.