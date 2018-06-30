Concerns grow over safety of migrants after EU summit

United Nations aid agencies welcomed a migration deal reached by European Union leaders on Friday but urged the bloc to prioritize the lives and safety of migrants in its approach.

After nine hours of often heated talks, EU leaders agreed to share out refugees arriving in the bloc on a voluntary basis and create "controlled centers" inside the union to process asylum requests.

"We will welcome any outcome from Europe that leads to a more collaborative and harmonized approach to asylum, and also one that has at its core and priority saving lives at sea," Charlie Yaxley of the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR told a briefing, as reported by Reuters.

More than 1,000 people have drowned or gone missing in the Mediterranean already in 2018, a "grim milestone" for the fifth year in a row, he said.

Later on Friday, a Libyan coastguard official said that around 100 people are thought to have drowned from a migrant boat off Libya's western coast.

The Brussels summit underscored how Europe's 2015 spike in immigration continues to haunt the bloc, despite a sharp drop in arrivals of people fleeing conflict and economic hardship in the Middle East and Africa. The chairman of the European Union summit on migration said on Friday implementing the accord agreed by 28 leaders after nine hours of hard bargaining would be the trickiest part.

"As regards our deal on migration, it is far too early to talk about a success," Donald Tusk told a news conference after two days of talks wrapped up in Brussels. "We have managed to reach an agreement in the European Council. But this is in fact the easiest part of the task, compared to what awaits us on the ground, when we start implementing it."

Leonard Doyle of the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that "any solution needs to be a European solution" that helps frontline states led by Italy. To the extent possible, the processing centers should be in Europe.

"It's anticipated that the majority of the regional disembarkation points as they are so called will be in Europe," he said.

"The crucial point really is that you now have a rationalization of the existing search and rescue [operations] and you have a predictable mechanism to provide immediate assistance to those who have been saved," Doyle said. "And it all hinges on the commitments they have made to immediately distribute those who have been rescued among the countries who are part of the new mechanism," he added.

In addition, the migrant processing centers foreseen by the EU must be run as open facilities in order to protect children, the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) has warned. "We worry that children will be detained," UNICEF spokeswoman Sarah Crowe told dpa in Geneva, after EU leaders agreed to set up so-called "controlled centers" on European soil where migrants would be held while their asylum requests are processed. Crowe said her organization also has questions about the "disembarkation centers" the EU foresees in regions outside the bloc, such as Northern Africa.

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Friday hailed a migration deal reached by EU leaders as a victory for Central European states opposed to the forced redistribution of refugees across the bloc.

"There will be no forced redistribution of refugees," Morawiecki said on Twitter. "We have reached an agreement that is good for Poland and for the whole community." He was referring to the so-called Visegrad group – made up of Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary – which is known for its hardline stance on irregular migrants and for rejecting an EU scheme to relocate refugees from overcrowded camps in Greece and Italy. "We have reached a point where people are no longer talking about quotas. Redistribution and relocation will be voluntary, so no one can force migrants on us," the Czech Republic's Babis wrote on Twitter.