UK wants Russia to give details on Skripal poisoning after new nerve agent attack

Former double agent Skripal no longer in critical condition, Salisbury hospital says

2 people in Salisbury poisoned by same nerve agent used against ex-spy, UK police say

Britain's security minister called on Russia to give details about the Novichok nerve agent attack on a former double agent and his daughter after two British citizens were poisoned with the same substance.

The two Britons are critically ill after what is thought to be a chance encounter with the poison after the March attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in March.

Britain has accused Russia of the poisoning of the Skripals, a charge Russia has repeatedly denied.

"The Russian state could put this 'wrong' right, they could tell us what happened, what they did and fill in some of the significant gaps that we are trying to pursue," Security Minister Ben Wallace told BBC radio on Thursday.

"They (Russia) are the ones who could fill in all the clues to keep people safe."

The man and woman are critically ill in England's Salisbury District Hospital, where Skripal and his daughter were previously treated.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is chairing a meeting of the British government's COBRA emergency committee on Thursday morning.

The unexplained poisoning has raised public health concerns in the Salisbury area, where a massive decontamination effort took place after the Skripals were found to have been poisoned with Novichok.

Officials still say the risk to the general public is low.

Local police declared the case a "major incident" Wednesday, four days after the couple — identified by friends as 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess and 45-year-old Charlie Rowley — were found collapsed at a residential building in Amesbury, eight miles (13 kilometers) from Salisbury, where the Skripals were poisoned.

Some buildings have been cordoned off as authorities try to piece together the movements of the couple.

Basu said police do not know if there is a link between the Skripal case and the new one and whether the nerve agent came from the same batch that left the Skripals fighting for their lives.

"The possibility that these two investigations might be linked is clearly a line of inquiry for us," he said late Wednesday night, amid speculation that the victims could have been sickened by residue from the poison used on the Skripals.

Police said the victims are British citizens and live in the area.