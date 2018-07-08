Recent major train disasters in Europe and US

At least 10 people died and 73 people were injured Sunday after a passenger train derailed in northwestern Tekirdağ province in Turkey.

Here are some of the other train accidents that occurred in Europe and US in recent years:

- November 6, 2002: FRANCE - A compartment on the night train from Paris to Munich catches fire near the station in Nancy, killing 12.

- May 8, 2003: HUNGARY - 33 killed in a collision between a train and a coach at a crossing in the western town of Siofok.

- June 3, 2003: SPAIN - 19 die when a passenger train crashes into a freight train near Chinchilla.

- January 7, 2005: ITALY - 17 killed in a collision between a passenger train and a goods train near Bologna.

- January 26, 2005: CALIFORNIA - A Metrolink commuter train struck an unoccupied Jeep Cherokee that a man had parked on the railroad tracks in Glendale. The southbound train derailed, ran into a northbound Metrolink train and then crashed into a Union Pacific train that was parked nearby.

- September 22, 2006: GERMANY - 23 killed when a magnetic-levitation train crashes on a test track near the north-western town of Lathen.





- September 12, 2008: CALIFORNIA - A Metrolink commuter train and a Union Pacific freight train collided head-on in Chatsworth near Los Angeles, killing 25 people and injuring more than 100 others.

- June 30, 2009: ITALY - A derailment and a subsequent explosion on a train carrying liquid petroleum gas kill 29 at the station in the town of Viareggio.

- February 15, 2010: BELGIUM - Two trains collide in at the village of Buizingen, near Halle, southwest of Brussels, in snowy conditions, killing 18 and injuring 95.

- January 29, 2011: GERMANY - Ten people die and 22 are injured when a regional passenger train collides with a goods train at Hordorf in eastern Germany.

- March 3, 2012: POLAND - Sixteen people are killed and around 60 injured when two trains crash head-on as they travel on the same section of track at Szczekociny, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) south of Warsaw.

- July 24, 2013: SPAIN - A train bound from Madrid shoots off the tracks near Santiago de Compostela in northwest Spain, killing 80 passengers and injuring 144.





- November 14, 2015: FRANCE - Eleven people are killed and 42 injured after a TGV train derails during a test run in northeast France. Accident investigators say the train was traveling too fast.

- February 9, 2016: GERMANY - A collision between two regional trains leaves 12 dead and 85 injured in Bavaria in southern Germany.

- July 12, 2016: ITALY - At least 22 people were killed and dozens injured in a head-on collision between two passenger trains in the southern Italian region of Puglia.