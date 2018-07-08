   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

Recent major train disasters in Europe and US

DAILY SABAH WITH AFP
ISTANBUL
Published
The scene near Bad Aibling, in Bavaria, Germany, after two commuter trains collided (EPA Photo)
The scene near Bad Aibling, in Bavaria, Germany, after two commuter trains collided (EPA Photo)

At least 10 people died and 73 people were injured Sunday after a passenger train derailed in northwestern Tekirdağ province in Turkey.

Here are some of the other train accidents that occurred in Europe and US in recent years:

- November 6, 2002: FRANCE - A compartment on the night train from Paris to Munich catches fire near the station in Nancy, killing 12.

- May 8, 2003: HUNGARY - 33 killed in a collision between a train and a coach at a crossing in the western town of Siofok.

- June 3, 2003: SPAIN - 19 die when a passenger train crashes into a freight train near Chinchilla.

- January 7, 2005: ITALY - 17 killed in a collision between a passenger train and a goods train near Bologna.

- January 26, 2005: CALIFORNIA - A Metrolink commuter train struck an unoccupied Jeep Cherokee that a man had parked on the railroad tracks in Glendale. The southbound train derailed, ran into a northbound Metrolink train and then crashed into a Union Pacific train that was parked nearby.

- September 22, 2006: GERMANY - 23 killed when a magnetic-levitation train crashes on a test track near the north-western town of Lathen.

The scene on a bridge where the high-speed magnetic train collided with an engineering wagon during a test run near Lathen. (AFP Photo)

- September 12, 2008: CALIFORNIA - A Metrolink commuter train and a Union Pacific freight train collided head-on in Chatsworth near Los Angeles, killing 25 people and injuring more than 100 others.

- June 30, 2009: ITALY - A derailment and a subsequent explosion on a train carrying liquid petroleum gas kill 29 at the station in the town of Viareggio.

- February 15, 2010: BELGIUM - Two trains collide in at the village of Buizingen, near Halle, southwest of Brussels, in snowy conditions, killing 18 and injuring 95.

- January 29, 2011: GERMANY - Ten people die and 22 are injured when a regional passenger train collides with a goods train at Hordorf in eastern Germany.

- March 3, 2012: POLAND - Sixteen people are killed and around 60 injured when two trains crash head-on as they travel on the same section of track at Szczekociny, some 200 kilometers (120 miles) south of Warsaw.

- July 24, 2013: SPAIN - A train bound from Madrid shoots off the tracks near Santiago de Compostela in northwest Spain, killing 80 passengers and injuring 144.

Rescuers work at the site near Santiago de Compostela Station in northern Spain. (EPA Photo)

- November 14, 2015: FRANCE - Eleven people are killed and 42 injured after a TGV train derails during a test run in northeast France. Accident investigators say the train was traveling too fast.

- February 9, 2016: GERMANY - A collision between two regional trains leaves 12 dead and 85 injured in Bavaria in southern Germany.

- July 12, 2016: ITALY - At least 22 people were killed and dozens injured in a head-on collision between two passenger trains in the southern Italian region of Puglia.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe England has to win two more games to bring the World Cup home, but...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS