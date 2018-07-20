At least 14 injured in suspected knife attack in Germany

At least 14 people were wounded, two of them seriously, in a suspected knife attack on a bus in the northern German city of Luebeck, the local Luebecker Nachrichten newspaper reported on Friday.

A police spokesman told regional broadcaster NDR that nobody had been injured in the attack.

Earlier, police in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, where Luebeck is located, tweeted that there was a major police deployment underway in the city.

"There is currently a major police deployment in Luebeck," the police force wrote. "We are examining the situation and will give more information later."

The packed bus was heading in the direction of Travemuende, a popular beach close to the city of Luebeck, when a man pulled a weapon on passengers, local media Luebecker Nachrichten reported, quoting an unnamed witness.

The daily said the perpetrator has been detained, while police quoted by national news agency DPA said there were no fatalities.

Police spokesman Duerk Duerbrook said authorities were still trying to determine the circumstances of the attack.